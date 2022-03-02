Queen Elizabeth is feeling "a lot better".

The 95-year-old monarch cancelled a number of virtual engagements last week after contracting COVID-19 but undertook two video meetings on Tuesday (01.03.22), and on the same day, her son Prince Charles reassured well-wishers that his mother is on the mend.

Janice Jacom, 64, a golf course administrative worker, was among those who met the prince during a walkabout on Southend-on-Sea to mark its new city status.

She said after their conversation: "I asked the prince about his mother and he said 'She's a lot better now - it was very mild'.

"It was a bit worrying as the queen is getting on a bit but I think she's absolutely wonderful.”

The queen's diagnosis was announced on 20 February and though Buckingham Palace stressed she was only experiencing "mild" symptoms, her virtual engagements were cancelled through the week, though she still had her weekly phone call with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday (23.02.22) evening.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson confirmed: "Her Majesty did speak to the Prime Minister."

The queen is scheduled to appear at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on 14 March and will join her family for a service of thanksgiving for her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh - who died last April aged 99 - on 29 March.

Since her diagnosis was announced, the queen has sent a congratulatory message to Team GB's curling competitors following their success at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, and she also sent a note of condolence to the president of Brazil after the city of Petropolis was hit by floods.

On Tuesday (01.03.22), she met virtually with ambassadors from Andorra and the Republic of Chad.