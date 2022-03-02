Panasonic has announced the 4680 Tesla batteries will enter production by March 2024.

The Japanese manufacturing giant green-lit the new investment in the lithium-ion rechargeable cells.

The electric car and clean energy firm is preparing for deliveries of Tesla's Model Y, which will be the first car to make use of the 4680 battery.

The new cell is supercharged and offers six times the power and five times the energy capacity compared to previous models.

A month ago, it was rumoured Panasonic shook hands on a $700 million investment deal.

Panasonic said in a statement: “Panasonic Corporation today announced that its Energy Company will establish a production facility at its Wakayama Factory in western Japan to manufacture new, “4680” lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) in order to expand its business globally.

“To contribute to the rapid adoption of EVs, Panasonic has been working to enhance its line-up of automotive lithium-ion batteries. Currently, Panasonic is developing a new high-capacity lithium-ion battery, the “4680”, in multiple locations within Japan. The company will progressively develop production capabilities in preparation for the full rollout. Along with structural improvements, two additional production lines, as well as utility facilities, will be established at the Wakayama Factory, and productivity verification and mass production are set to begin in the fiscal year ending in March 2024.”

Production is expected during the fiscal year between March 2023 and March 2024.