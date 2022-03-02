Gleb Savchenko's ex-wife has filed to take primary custody of their daughters.

The 38-year-old dancer has an agreement with Elena Samodanova to share 50/50 care of Olivia, 11, and four-year-old Zlata but on Monday (28.02.22), she filed documents claiming the 'Dancing With the Stars' professional "was not able" to take care of the kids as per the official arrangement.

In the paperwork, which was obtained by People magazine, Elena claimed Gleb "refused to amend the schedule amicably" and so she was requesting primary custody of the girls.

She wrote: "I agreed to alternate parenting time every five days. Soon after the judgment was signed, [Savchenko]'s schedule changed and he was not available to take care of our daughters.

"Due to [Savchenko]'s long work hours and travels in 2022, he is unable to exercise custody pursuant to current parenting plan," she claims.

Elena requested the children live with her on all weekdays and alternating weekends when her ex-husband is in Los Angeles for more than one day.

She added: "I have facilitated visits when [Savchenko] is in Los Angeles and has the time to see our children as his schedule allows. I will continue to do so."

A hearing has been set for 21 March.

In December, Elena made a similar request for full-time physical custody, and also asked for additional child support, citing Gleb's busy schedule.

In response, her ex-husband hit back about the "misinformation" surrounding their split.

He said in a statement: "Unfortunately, there is misinformation being spread about me. While I was hopeful to keep our divorce amicable and private for the sake of my children, I feel I must now respond to set the record straight.

"To clarify, my 'DWTS' tour schedule runs from January 3rd to March 27th, and I have one day off during each week.

"Due to our 50/50 custody split, that means there are 5 weeks where I would have allocated time with my children. I will be flying home one day each week to be with my kids. Furthermore, I have no plans to teach in Mexico, and no plans to participate as a judge in DWTS Sweden. Those statements are categorically false."

Elena responded: "I'm unsure why my ex-husband is deciding to speak on any of this and comment on our personal lives in such a public way. But I refuse to play a part in any of it. Protecting my children and their well-being has been my only concern. And I will continue to do so," she said. "I decided that their quality of life should not be put into jeopardy because of our decision to divorce. Nor should they suffer due to our schedules.

"As their mother, I am available to care for them and should while Gleb is on the road working. Bottom line. End of discussion."

The pair announced in November 2020 they had split after 14 years of marriage and their divorce was finalised in October last year.