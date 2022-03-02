Irina Shayk is "praying for peace".

The36-year-old model was born and raised in Russia but has pledged her support to Ukraine after it was invaded by her home country's president, Vladimir Putin, last week and called on her fans to donate what they can to help citizens of the war-torn nation.

She wrote on Instagram alongside a black and white peace sign: “No To War [prayer and broken heart emojis]. I will be donating to @unicef and @redcrossukraine – Please check my stories for donation links and resources, give what you can. [broken heart emoji] Praying for [world] peace [dove and prayer emojis] (sic)"

Irina is one of few Russian stars to speak out about the situation, but a number of famous Ukrainians have spoken about their horror at what is happening in their home country.

Olga Kurylenko offered her "prayers" for the country when the invasion began.

The 'Quantum of Solace' star - who was born and raised in Ukraine - wrote on Instagram: “Praying for Ukraine and the safety of its people [prayer emojis] #Pleasestopthewar.”

'Resident Evil' star Milla Jovovich was left "heartbroken and dumbstruck" by the situation.

The actress - who was born in Ukraine and spent most of her early childhood in Russia -wrote on Instagram: I am heartbroken and dumbstruck trying to process the events of this week in my birthplace of Ukraine. My country and people being bombed. Friends and family in hiding. My blood and my roots come from both Russia and Ukraine. I am torn in two as I watch the horror unfolding, the country being destroyed, families being displaced, their whole life lying in charred fragments around them. I remember the war in my father’s homeland of former Yugoslavia and the stories my family tells of the trauma and terror they experienced. War. Always war. Leaders who cannot bring peace. The never ending juggernaut of imperialism. And always, the people pay in bloodshed and tears.”

Vera Farmiga, who was born to Ukrainian parents in the US, shared a photo of the Ukraine flag, which she captioned with verses of the country's National Anthem.

She also directed people to resources to help local citizens.