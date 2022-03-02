Kerry Katona claims she has "never" co-parented with Brian McFadden.

The former Atomic Kitten singer admitted their youngest daughter, Lilly, has seen them together just once since they split in 2006 after four years of marriage and insisted she has "always" been the one in charge of the care of the 19 year old and her 20-year-old sister Molly.

She wrote in her column for new! magazine: "Ronan Keating reunited with his ex-wife Yvonne Connolly as they celebrated their daughter Missy’s 21st birthday. I think it’s nice when parents can work together and get on for the sake of their children.

"If it was Molly or Lilly’s birthday party, I would feel more than comfortable doing something with them and their dad Brian.

"The last time they saw me and Brian together was last March, when my auntie died. And that’s actually the first time Lilly has ever seen me and Brian in the same room since we split.

"If I’m being honest, me and Brian have never co-parented the kids. I’ve been the one to parent them. It’s just always been that way."

The 41-year-old star -who also has Max, 15, and Heidi, 13, with second ex-husband Mark Croft and seven-year-old DJ with late third husband George Kay -

previously accused Brian of trying to "control" her and not wanting her to have a career of her own.

She said: " A lot of it has been a control thing with the men in my life. Brian proposed after three weeks, I think Mark was five weeks and with George it was eight weeks. But there were different levels of control. Brian's a typical Irish Catholic man who wants a woman to stay at home, Mark was all about the money and George was so desperate to be famous. I've always given power to my partner to make them feel significant enough to be on my level because of who I am."

Kerry is now engaged to fitness trainer Ryan Mahoney.