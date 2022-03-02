The 'Ghostwire: Tokyo' team has launched a free prequel visual novel.

PlayStation gamers can now play a new 'Prelude' mode which is set six months before the main title and focuses on KK, a detective looking into mysterious phenomena.

In a PlayStation Blog post, game director Kenji Kimura wrote: "By having people experience and enjoy the events that occurred before the events in ['Ghostwire: Tokyo'] through a different genre made by a different team, it could help open up and widen people's interpretations of the world and universe we've created."

Meanwhile, scenario writer Takahiro Kaji reiterated the desire to give players "more perspective" for the main game.

Kaji added: "There's a different, kind of more relaxed atmosphere in the visual novel. KK is a veteran, accustomed to the situation, working within his realm of expertise and there's good teamwork with Rinko's group.

"By understanding KK a little better through ['Ghostwire: Tokyo - Prelude'], the player would be able to gain more perspective and see another side to KK's dialogue in ['Ghostwire: Tokyo']."

Gamers will be able to enjoy multiple playthroughts, which in turn will allow them to build more of a relationship with KK's group whiel discovering new elements to the story.

The prequel is available now on PlayStation 4/5, while a PC release is set via Steam and Epic on March 8.

'Ghostwire: Tokyo' will drop on PlayStation 5 and PC on March 25.