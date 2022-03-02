'Forza Horizon 5' has introduced sign language support.

Studio Playground Games has added the feature - which will support both American Sign Language (ASL) and British Sign Language (BSL) - as part of a free update.

Sign language will now be used for 150 in-game cinematics, and the team wanted to get the right "tone" for the product as they looked at feedback from deaf and hard of hearing players.

Tarnya Smith - a Playground Games producer for 'Forza Horizon 5' - said: "We got to talk to them and understand what it is that they struggled with in-game.

"For me it was quite an eye opener. We learned that although we think subtitles are great and help everyone, they actually aren't that helpful for people who are deaf or hard of hearing who rely on signing.

"It was a big wake up call for us."

And the game's creative direcotr Mike Brown added: "We realised that there's an opportunity to help people enjoy our games more by adding this feature.

"These are the key parts of the game that need to be preserved and protected. Games demand things of you in order to experience them.

"And when you do that, then there are going to be players who find different things, different levels of challenge.

"I think we are going to keep pushing and keep solving those problems for people for a very, very long time.

"The complexity the games have, which is their strength, is also bringing with it a whole load of challenges that we as creators need to find a way to solve."