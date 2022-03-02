Harry Hamlin still has a great sex life.

The 70-year-old actor has been married to Lisa Rinna for almost 25 years and insisted time hasn't had an impact on their action in the bedroom and he doesn't need any help in that department.

In an interview for Interview magazine, Andy Cohen praised his pal for thanking his wife "for all the great sex" at the end of his 2010 memoir 'Full Frontal Nudity: The Making of An Accidental Actor' and asked if things were still the same now.

Harry exclaimed: "Of course it is, Andy! We’re still married."

The 'Watch What Happens Live' host then noted many other couples who have been married "for 10-plus years, 15-plus years, 20-plus years can’t say that the sex is still great" and asked what was different for Harry and Lisa.

He replied: "I’m sorry about that. A lack of ED [erectile dysfunction], perhaps? I don’t have that condition."

Asked if he uses "a special pill", the 'Making Love' actor replied: "I am Harry Hamlin. I’ve never had the blue pill. Is it blue or purple?"

Harry also insisted he doesn't care if his wife spills their intimate secrets on 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'.

He said: "I don’t care about it at all. She can say whatever she wants."

The 'Clash of the Titans' actor was just 11 years old when his parents bought him a five-year subscription to Playboy, and he thinks they introduced him to the adult publication because they thought he might be gay.

He said: "My parents might have thought that I was going to go in the other direction. My brother didn’t get a subscription to Playboy, and he was two-and-a-half years older than I...

"[How did it shape me?] Well, it was a definite that I was heterosexual. I had a thing for beautiful women."

Harry who was previously married to Laura Johnson and Nicollette Sheridan and, as well as his two daughters with Lisa, also has a son with former fiancee Ursula Andress - feels "extremely fortunate" to have dated "very beautiful women" but insisted he hasn't slept with many people over the years.

He said: "I’ve been extremely fortunate. I’ve had wonderful relationships with a lot of very beautiful women. Well, not a lot. I’ve been married to pretty much everybody I’ve made love to. I can count the number of women I’ve been with on my two hands. Maybe three. It's not very many."