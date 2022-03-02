Square Enix is reviving 'Dungeon Siege' as part of its 'metaverse' game 'The Sandbox'.

The studio has announced plans to bring back the dormant series over 11 years after Obsidian's 'Dungeon Siege 3' was released.

In a press release, the company said: "'The Sandbox', a leading decentralised gaming virtual world and a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, announced today that it has partnered with Square Enix to bring the legendary RPG IP, 'Dungeon Siege', to 'The Sandbox' gaming metaverse."

The studio noted the collaboration will come in "two complementary parts".

The release continued: "The first will deliver a 'Dungeon Siege Land' on Square Enix's estate with interactive RPG experiences players can enjoy while learning best practices for constructing 'Dungeon Siege' adventures.

"The second will make 'Dungeon Siege' voxel characters and items available for players and creators to incorporate into their unique experiences using The Sandbox's free VoxEdit and Game Maker #nocode creation tools."