Remi Bader doesn't believe in cancelling fashion companies over their lack of diversity.

The 26-year-old TikTok star and plus-sized model - who is known for her "realistic" fashion haul videos recently signed a brand deal with Victoria's Secret which will see her testing apparel pre-production - admitted that cancelling fashion companies who are trying to make a difference is not the way forward.

She said: "I don’t believe that we should cancel brands if they’re now trying to make a difference because you’d be surprised at how many brands and companies just aren’t even making the slightest effort now to do so. I also worked in fashion and on the other side and people don’t realize that it does take time for huge companies to do this."

Remi - who worked for Jay-Z-owned streaming service TIDAL before being made redundant during the pandemic and going on to launch a TikTok page which now boasts 1.2 million followers - added that the company's decision to release an XXL-sized swimwear for the first time in their 44-year-history is going to "make a change."

"So the fact that [Victoria's Secret] are even doing this one little thing now, it shows they’re gonna make a change and I’m not gonna just hold against them, what these people that are no longer with the company have said in the past."

The influencer also revealed that she would love to model for socialite Kim Kardashian or her Good American founder sister Khloe through either of their fashion brands.

She told The Creators: "I think it would be a dream for me to model with a Good American or SKIMS!"