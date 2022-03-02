Gwen Stefani has launched a beauty brand.

The 52-year-old pop star decided to create GXVE - which launches online on Thursday (03.02.2022) after a lifetime of being asked about what lipstick she uses.

She said: "People have asked me my entire life, ‘What colour lipstick are you wearing? That was the number-one question I’ve had in my entire career…and I would never tell people what colour I was wearing, ever. I don’t know why, but I guess it was probably meant to be that I was going to do this one day."

The line will be made up of eight individual products ranging from lipstick, an eye shadow palette in a choice of four colours; a pencil eyeliner in black and blue; two brow pencils in a variety of shades and a skin care oil primer all priced between $12 and $48.

The 'Hollaback Girl' hitmaker - who shot to fame as part of rock band No Doubt before branching out into a solo career - went on to explain that "no-one else" can bring a more authentic set of makeup to the market as she has been handling her own beauty for her whole career.

She told the WWD: "There’s nobody else who could come close to being more authentic about makeup than I am when it comes to doing a line, because it’s what I’ve been doing my entire life. I’ve always done my own makeup for live no matter what Even now, still….It’s part of my ritual. I have to do that to become the person I need to be to get up there and do what I need to do, which is, like, slap people around and give them the best night of their life."

A representative for the company reportedly claimed that GXVE is pronounced "GIVE" and was inspired by how Gwen has always signed her name with a kiss.

The insider told News24: "GXVE is a nod to the endless sharing of inspiration within our community of makeup lovers - celebrating each other's creativity individuality. We create looks to express ourselves, learn from each other, and take that with us. That's the give and take of being a part of this community," they added. "And we can't wait to watch what you create with GXVE."

Shop GXVE BY GWEN STEFANI at https://www.sephora.com/beauty/gxve