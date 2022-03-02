The Miz says Logan Paul is an "absolute natural" in WWE.

The outspoken YouTuber is set to team up with the former world champion against Rey and Dominik Mysterio at 'WrestleMania 38' next month, and the so-called A-Lister thinks the star could have the potential for more appearances after adjusting well to training.

He told TMZ Sports: "I'm training him, I'm getting him ready - we're going to 'WrestleMania'! This is the biggest event WWE has. You're gonna be in front of - sometimes it's 80, 90, 100,000 people.

"So, I wanna make sure that he's absolutely prepared, and he's willing to be prepared. He's willing to put in the work and effort. It's been a blast, he's an absolute natural!

"I think after WrestleMania, a lot of people are gonna be like, 'Hey, he could go full time if he wants!' "

On 'WWE Raw' last month, Miz revealed Logan as his partner for 'WrestleMania' as the duo attacked fan favourites Rey and Dominik, with the YouTuber using the wrestler's own Skull Crushing Finale signature move.

Miz added: "It's interesting, because I was showing him my move, right? And my move isn't the easiest move to do - if I just go up to someone, I can't just show them and they get it right away.

"It takes a while, it takes time to get it correctly. Logan, I showed it to him once, literally picked it up like that. I was like, 'OK! This is gonna be fun!'

"Like, the boxing training, he was an amateur wrestler in Ohio, so he's very athletic and he's picking up everything really quickly."

When it comes to the idea of Logan making further appearances in WWE, the 41-year-old star admitted he could have more matches in the future.

He said: "Honestly, it's up to him, and obviously it's up to WWE. If he does well at WrestleMania, this could lead to something more."

Logan has appeared for WWE in the past, having being involved in the build-up to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens' match at 'WrestleMania 37' last year, which saw him get hit by the latter's Stunner move after the bout.