Skip Marley has "a lot of questions" for his late grandfather Bob Marley.

The 25-year-old Jamaican singer/songwriter is the son of Cedella Marley, the daughter of Rita Marley late reggae icon Bob, who died in 1981 from a melanoma cancer at the age of just 36 .

Skip has often wondered what it would have been like to meet 'No Woman, Now Cry' singer Bob, and he would have loved to have asked him what books he should read to enlighten his mind and understanding of the world.

He said: "I would ask him which books to read. I have a lot of questions, but I would love to hear what kinds of books to read, too. I mean, [I know he read] The Bible, some books about His Imperial Majesty [referring to Haile Selassie, the founder of Rastafarianism], The Wise Mind of Emperor Haile Selassie, and things like that."

The 'Slow Down' singer noted that his grandfather - who followed the Rastafari religion - was a keen reader of African literature in particular an although there are "a lot of things" he would ask the 'One Love' hitmaker if he were around today, books come to mind first.

Speaking to Allison Kugel on the 'Allison Interviews' podcast, he added: "[He] definitely read a lot of African books. There are a lot of things I would love to ask him, but that is the first thing that comes to my mind.”

Skip also opened up about being discovered in the studio by pop star Katy Perry.

The two would go on to collaborate on her hit single 'Chained to the Rhythm', in what Skip called a "beautiful journey" for the pair.

He said: "[Max Martin] was playing my song, 'Lions' in the studio when Katy [Perry] walked in and said, ‘Who is that?’ He said, ‘Oh, that’s Skip Marley.’ She said, ‘I need him on my next single.’ So he calls me and says, ‘Katy Perry needs you in her next single.’ I said, ‘Katy Perry?!’ He said, ‘Yeah, boom!’

"I gave him a verse and she came in when I was finishing. I met her for the first time, and everything took off from there; the Grammys, Brits, I Heart Radio. It was all a beautiful journey and I’m glad Katy reached out to me and I got to spread the message to such a big platform and audience!"

The full podcast episode is available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, and the video episode of the podcast is available on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cBeGWoCRRhM.