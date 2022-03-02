Charli XCX has been "feeling quite low".

The 29-year-old singer admitted her mental health has declined in recent months, prompting her to take a step back from social media because she was struggling to handle criticism of her new music.

Speaking to the new issue of Rolling Stone UK, she said: “I’ve been feeling quite low throughout 2022 to be honest. I feel like my mental health has really taken a toll, and for some reason I just couldn’t really handle the negative comments that I was reading, particularly about music and my latest song ‘Beg For You’, which was actually beginning to do quite well commercially.

"I suppose I felt a little bit hurt when I heard that people didn’t really like the song. I think at a time when I was already feeling quite low, that kind of rhetoric honestly just really hurt my feelings.”

The 'Baby' singer knows she needs to handle "negativity and criticism" because she's in the public eye but insisted that doesn't mean she can cope with people constantly barraging her with unkind comments.

She added: "There is this misconception that people in the public eye are able to take any shit that you throw at them. Yes, we do have to learn how to handle negativity and criticism because it comes with the territory but at the same time, everyone’s a fucking human being. I guess on that day that I messaged that [tweet about feeling low last month] I felt more human than ever.”

Charli confirmed she has pulled out of NFT art and music festival Afterparty because of a backlash from her fans.

She said: “[Fans] were angry about that and giving me a lot of flack for that, which, yes, that’s sad but whatever. I pulled out of the festival, that was my decision that I made, and I didn’t feel the need to announce it or let them know but I did pull out.”

The 'Boom Clap' hitmaker feels "very explosive" and described herself as a "time bomb" whenever she isn't working.

She said: "I feel very explosive right now. I feel very on the edge, sometimes in a good way, sometimes in a very bad way, I feel really good when I’m rehearsing for tour, I feel like that’s where I’m supposed to be, when I’m moving my body, when I’m bringing this music to life via movement and dance and singing and I feel really safe and really at home there. And basically anytime I’m not doing that…I feel like a time bomb.”

Read the full feature at www.rollingstone.co.uk

The interview will be featured in print in the pages of the April/May issue of Rolling Stone UK issue 4, out 17 March 2022.