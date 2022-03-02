Ben Stiller thinks Pete Davidson is so popular with women because he's got "such a charisma" and is "really funny".

The 56-year-old actor has praised the 'Saturday Night Live' comedian - who recently attended a New York Knicks game alongside Ben and Jon Stewart - for his comedy and admitted that could be one of the reasons why "women can't stay away" from his pal.

Speaking on 'The Howard Stern Show', Ben told the host: “He’s so personable. Women can’t stay away.

“He’s got such a charisma. He’s funny, he’s really funny, but he has become really famous for, I think...”

Howard replied: “Dating,” and Ben added: “Yes, and being on the show. I get the sense that he’s a guy who really loves to work, who cares about his work. And that’s how he’s going to be known. He’s got a lot of great work ahead of him too.”

The actor also complimented Pete’s work on 'Saturday Night Live'.

He said: “To be able to go on ‘Weekend Update,’ and do what he does … he’s doing him, right. It’s not that easy to be that funny and interesting and likable.

"He’s taking his life and turning it into material.

"People were attracted to watching him on [‘Saturday Night Live’], and he just has a real charm about him."

Pete, 28, is currently dating 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star Kim Kardashian West, and he has previously been romantically involved with a host of stars, including the likes of Ariana Grande, Margaret Qualley, Cazzie David, Kaia Gerber, and Kate Beckinsale.