Julianne Hough is to make her Broadway debut.

The 33-year-old star - who shot to fame as a professional on 'Dancing with the Stars' in 2007 - will feature as Dusty in new Broadway play 'POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumba** are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive' by Selina Fillinger.

She wrote on Instagram: "My entire life, I have always been inspired by the unmatched talent that graces the Broadway stage. Being part of a production like this speaks to the artistry, dedication, and grit that it takes to become that level of entertainer."

Julianne - who has appeared in musical films such as 'Rock of Ages', and led the cast of 'Grease Live!' in 2016 when she starred as Sandy in Fox's TV production of the iconic musical - went on to admit she is "incredibly humbled" to be joining a cast helmed by award-winning director Susan Stroman.

She added: "I am incredibly humbled and honored to be joining Susan, Selina and this extraordinarily talented cast and crew for my Broadway debut. (sic)"

The rest of the cast is made up of of former Miss America Vanessa Williams, 'Dr Ken' star Suzy Nakamura, Tony Award-winner Julie White, and 'Orange is the New Black' star Lea DeLaria, as well as former 'Wicked' actress Lilli Cooper and comedienne Rachel Dratch.

The synopsis of the play reads: "One four-letter word is about to rock 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. When the President unwittingly spins a PR nightmare into a global crisis, the seven brilliant and beleaguered women he relies upon most risk life, liberty, and the pursuit of sanity to keep the commander-in-chief out of trouble."

The play is billed as a "farce about a problem president" and is set to open on at the Shubert Theater on The Great White Way on April 14th and will run until mid-August 2022.