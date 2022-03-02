Hilary Duff devotes her life to being a "good parent".

The 34-year-old star – who shares daughters Banks, three, Mae, 11 months with husband Matthew Koma and son Luca, nine, from her previous marriage to hockey player Mike Comrie – is desperate to succeed at parenting.

Hilary told WHO magazine: "My entire life's mission is to be a good parent."

The 'How I Met Your Father' star also hit out at the "parenting police" who have criticised her for kissing Luca on the lips on a trip to Disneyland or for posting photos of Banks in the back seat of the car without a child seat.

Hilary said: "You don't know where I am. You're telling me you've never put your kid in the back seat to drive a block before with an adult back there?"

Despite the challenges that come with being a parent, Hilary admits she wouldn't have things any other way.

She said: "I cannot imagine not being a parent. But I don't always like them ... it's absolutely exhausting. It's also the best, most rewarding thing."

Duff shot to fame as a teenager following her role in the TV series 'Lizzie McGuire' and she credits her mother Susan for helping avoid the issues that have befallen others who have grown up in the spotlight.

She explained: "There was always a seriousness around my work.

"My mum didn't let me get away with s***. She was like, 'You're not supporting this family, we're not using your money, so you're not calling the shots', and I was really grateful for that."