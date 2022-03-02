Billie Eilish thinks it is “an enormous honour” to have written a Bond theme song.

The ‘No Time to Die’ hitmaker shared it was “a huge dream” for her and her brother - and long-time songwriting collaborator - Finneas O’Connell to write a 007 theme.

The 20-year-old musician told V Magazine: “It’s such an enormous honour to be a part of the small group of people that have been involved in the musical aspect of the Bond franchise. It’s a huge dream that my brother and I have been dreaming about for as long as I can remember.”

Along with the feat of the song - which is up for the Best Original Song gong at the Academy Awards on March 27 - Billie thinks it’s “crazy” she is headlining Coachella again after her 2019 set was delayed.

She said: ”I really resent the things that were surrounding me during that period of time…. I had that ruined for me by a person, but that’s okay, I’m headlining Coachella. I mean, that’s a crazy thing to say.”

The Grammy winner might be one of the most biggest names in music but she claims there is “no sign that a famous person exists within 200 feet” of where she lives in Los Angeles, her hometown, in her childhood home.

Billie said: “My relationship with my home has not changed, just like with my parents and my brother. I think it’s a bit jarring for some people who grew up with me or haven’t seen me in a long time…[they] come over to see us and see that it’s exactly the same. It’s as if you walked in here and it’s 2003.”

She said: “There’s no sign that a famous person exists within 200 feet of this area. I mean, it’s really funny. I have to remind myself what my life actually is to the outside world, because I just forget sometimes.”

Billie says her things “feel the same” as when she was kid, including the people she surrounds herself around.

She said: “My life really, honestly feels the same as it did when I was a child… except that I don’t have any friends. I mean, besides the people that I work with, who are absolutely my friends—they’re actually my best friends.”