Billie Eilish thinks it is 'an enormous honour' to have written a Bond theme song

© BANG Media International

Tags

Billie Eilish thinks it is “an enormous honour” to have written a Bond theme song.

The ‘No Time to Die’ hitmaker shared it was “a huge dream” for her and her brother - and long-time songwriting collaborator - Finneas O’Connell to write a 007 theme.

The 20-year-old musician told V Magazine: “It’s such an enormous honour to be a part of the small group of people that have been involved in the musical aspect of the Bond franchise. It’s a huge dream that my brother and I have been dreaming about for as long as I can remember.”

Along with the feat of the song - which is up for the Best Original Song gong at the Academy Awards on March 27 - Billie thinks it’s “crazy” she is headlining Coachella again after her 2019 set was delayed.

She said: ”I really resent the things that were surrounding me during that period of time…. I had that ruined for me by a person, but that’s okay, I’m headlining Coachella. I mean, that’s a crazy thing to say.”

The Grammy winner might be one of the most biggest names in music but she claims there is “no sign that a famous person exists within 200 feet” of where she lives in Los Angeles, her hometown, in her childhood home.

Billie said: “My relationship with my home has not changed, just like with my parents and my brother. I think it’s a bit jarring for some people who grew up with me or haven’t seen me in a long time…[they] come over to see us and see that it’s exactly the same. It’s as if you walked in here and it’s 2003.”

She said: “There’s no sign that a famous person exists within 200 feet of this area. I mean, it’s really funny. I have to remind myself what my life actually is to the outside world, because I just forget sometimes.”

Billie says her things “feel the same” as when she was kid, including the people she surrounds herself around.

She said: “My life really, honestly feels the same as it did when I was a child… except that I don’t have any friends. I mean, besides the people that I work with, who are absolutely my friends—they’re actually my best friends.”

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommend