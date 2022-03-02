Mary J Blige is executive producing a movie based her “real life experiences”

The Grammy Award winner thinks “it’s exciting” to bring a Lifetime television movie inspired by - and named after - her 1992 hit song ‘Real Love’ through her production company, Blue Butterfly, alongside Ashaunna Ayars and Nicole Jackson.

The 51-year-old hitmaker said:“I wrote ‘Real Love’ based on my real life experiences and my fans connected to it in a deeply personal way. It’s exciting to now use this song and my music to create a new story by way of film, continuing to build on a pillar of the foundation of my production company, Blue Butterfly. My passions for acting and music now include developing diverse stories with music as the backdrop. I am grateful to Lifetime for their partnership in the story of ‘Real Love.'”

Tanya Lopez, the executive Vice President of Scripted Content at Lifetime praised Mary’s “phenomenal talents” and gushed about being “thrilled” to work with her again after the ‘What’s the 411’ singer executive produced ‘The Clark Sisters: The First Ladies of Gospel’ in 2020 for the network.

She said: “Mary is one of those phenomenal talents that can do it all, and we are so thrilled to be able to partner with her again on this new opportunity to bring her music to life in the form of a movie that we know audiences will love.”

The movie - written by Sonja Warfield and Rachel Ingram - comes after Mary was one of the performers at the Super Bowl LVI HalfTime Show, which also featured Snoop Dogg, Dr Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem and 50 Cent.