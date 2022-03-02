‘Wings’ actress Farrah Forke has died, aged 54.

The ‘Lois and Clark’ star passed away from cancer at her home in Texas. on February 25.

The news was confirmed to Variety by a family friend of the actress.

Farah was most notable for appearing on the fourth season of the NBC sitcom ‘Wings’ - which ran from 1900 to 1997 - as Alex Lambert, based on the show’s Nantucket airfield. While on the show - which was created by ‘Cheers’ writers David Angell, Peter Casey and David Lee - Farrah played love interest to Joe (Tim Daly) and Brian Hackett (Steven Weber), with Joe eventually winning out.

In addition to this, Farrah also had a recurring role on the second season of ‘Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman’ and popped up on ‘Mr Rhodes’, ‘Party of Five’.

She also acted in movies with her first being 1991’s ‘Brain Twisters, Barry Levinson’s 1994 flick ‘Disclosure’ and Michael Mann’s 1994 Heat.

Along with this, Farrah provided her voice talents to bring Big Barda to the animated series ‘Batman Beyond’ and ‘Justice League Unlimited’.

Farrah - who was born in Corpus Christi in Texas - began her craft at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute. After taking a break to raise her twin sons, Chuck and Wit, Farrah is survived by her mother and stepfather, Beverly and Chuck Talmage and her three sisters Paige, Jennifer and Maggie and her friend Mike Peterson, who - in lieu of flowers - ask for donations to the American Cancer Society.