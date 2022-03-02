Kate McKinnon says Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie script is “one of the greatest things” she’s ever read

The ‘SNL’ star “can’t believe” that is lucky enough to be involved with the film - which is a live-action tale centring around the Mattel doll starring Margot Robbie as the titular character - after they roomed together at NYU.

While appearing on ‘The Late Show With Jimmy Fallon’, the 38-year-old actress told host Jimmy Fallon: “A Greta Gerwig Barbie movie – I can’t believe my good fortune! I went to college with Greta, we lived in the same disgusting dorm suite. The script is one of the greatest things I’ve ever read, it’s going to be (makes chef’s kiss sign), just you wait.”

The movie - which also stars Simu Liu, America Ferrera and Ryan Gosling as Ken - is co-written by the ‘Lady Bird’ director’s boyfriend Noah Bambuch, who wrote and directed Netflix’s ‘Marriage Story’.

Greta - who has collaborated with Noah previously on ‘Frances Ha’ and ‘Mistress America’ - shared about how she once formed a “hilarious” improv group after failing to get into the main one that Kate was in.

She said: “It was called the Tea Party before the Tea Party. The most illustrious member of this group was Kate McKinnon. We were in the same class and did theatre and stuff together, and we got rejected from the main improv group. So then we started our own improv group and would hold our shows at the exact same time so that people would have to choose who they wanted to be friends with more. It was hilarious. I love improv. I would love doing it again.”