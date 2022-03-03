‘The Batman’ movie “was once longer” than its final three hour cut, says the film’s director.

Matt Reeves claims that the “immersive” new comic book adaptation - which is the longest Batman movie ever at a whopping two hours and 55 minutes - was going to even longer at one point:

After being asked about long run time, the 55-year-old movie maker quipped to The New York Times: By the way, it was once longer.”

Matt also told the paper: "Once you see the movie, I think that ceases to be an issue. It's immersive, it takes you along and it keeps you engrossed."

The ‘Cloverfield’ director believes the film - which stars Robert Pattinson as the titular character and Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman - leaves options for a sequel but he needs a “nap” before considering it.

Matt said: "The events of the film would create the first glimmer of hope that the city has had in 20 years, but also smash the power vacuum apart. Where the story goes, for sure, I've had a lot of thoughts about that. But as I said, I need a nap."

Recently, the ‘Dawn of the Planet of the Apes’ director outlined how “exciting” he found it about the appetite for a new movie about the beloved DC superhero.

Matt said: "They would come to a screening and then suddenly they realized they were seeing a Batman movie, and it showed how much love there is for Batman, which was so exciting for me, because of course, I've loved this since I was a kid and to be in an audience and have that big-screen experience after we've all been away from it for so long and to see people cheer and to see people get excited and then to see them get wrapped up."

He added: "I mean, there'd be moments where there was just utter silence and you were like, 'Okay, people love Batman and they're into this,' and that was exciting. That to me was the best part of the testing."