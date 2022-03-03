Julia Fox thinks dating Kanye West was "the best thing" to happen to her.

The 'Uncut Gems' actress had a whirlwind six-week fling with the rapper - who legally changed his name to Ye - and she has no regrets about their romance because it "brought a spark" back into her life.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', she said: "It was the best thing that could have happened to me."

Julia added that dating Ye - who she split from last month - was "like hitting a reset button. It kind of brought a spark back into my life that I had kind of forgotten about."

The 32-year-old star remains friends with Ye - who is currently going through divorce proceedings with estranged wife Kim Kardashian, 41, with the pair being declared legally single at court on Wednesday (02.03.22).

She said: "We're still friends, yeah."

The model insisted she's not actively seeking a new relationship, due to her busy life.

Julia added: "I don't even have the time to, like, brush my hair.

"I mean, if I meet someone, yes. If nature plays its course, and someone comes along, I'd be more than happy to entertain that. But I'm not looking for anything right now."

Julia recently admitted being with Ye could be "very difficult" and "very hectic".

She said: "When I'm with Ye. But even when I'm with my son, it's also very difficult.

"It feels like you're just going with the flow, but the flow is very hectic, if that makes sense.

"It's a lot of last-minute decisions or deciding to go somewhere at the last minute and activating when needed."

Julia - who has 13-month-old son Valentino with her ex-husband Peter Artemiev - also suggested she wasn't a fan of being "super-mega-famous".

She added: "I've never been operating at the level that Ye is. I never wanted to be super-mega-famous.

"It's a life-ender for some celebrities. They become reclusive and paranoid and hide. I refuse to not live authentically."

Julia also revealed she wants to "have a bunch of babies".

She said: "Ultimately, what I would like to do in my life is have a bunch of babies and write and create content.

"I actually just asked my ex-husband if he would want to lend me his sperm to make a sibling for Valentino. He left me on read."