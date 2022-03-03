Marilyn Manson is suing his ex Evan Rachel Wood for defamation, fraud, and emotional distress.

The 53-year-old singer - who has been accused of sexual and physical abuse by multiple women - filed a complaint at the Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday (02.03.22) over the "malicious falsehood" of abuse allegations against him.

Manson alleges the 34-year-old actress - who was in a relationship with the 'Dope Show' hitmaker between 2007 and 2010, and has claimed her former fiancé "essentially raped" her while filming a music video - has "derailed his successful music, TV and film career".

According to the lawsuit, which was obtained by the Los Angeles Times newspaper, Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, also accuses his ex and her "on-again, off-again romantic partner", artist Illma Gore - whose real name is Ashley Gore - of manufacturing abuse allegations against him, hacking into his computers and social media, and impersonating an FBI agent.

Part of the complaint reads: "This action arises from the wrongful and illegal acts done in furtherance of a conspiracy by Defendant Evan Rachel Wood and her on-again, off-again romantic partner, Defendant Ashley Gore, a/k/a Illma Gore, to publicly cast Plaintiff Brian Warner, p/k/a Marilyn Manson, as a rapist and abuser - a malicious falsehood that has derailed Warner’s successful music, TV, and film career."

Manson is now requesting a trial by jury.

In February 2021, Evan claimed Manson "horrifically abused her for years", while 'Game of Thrones' star Esme Bianco has accused him of sexual assault and sexual battery.

Manson denied the allegations, and he has described claims against him as "horrible distortions of reality".

In recent documentary 'Phoenix Rising' - which tells the story of Evan's life and career - she claimed Manson "essentially raped" her during the filming the music video for his 2007 single 'Heart-Shaped Glasses (When the Heart Guides the Hand)'.

Speaking in the doc, she said of the intimate scenes: "It's nothing like I thought it was going to be. We're doing things that were not pitched to me.

"We had discussed a simulated sex scene, but once the cameras were rolling, he started penetrating me for real. I had never agreed to that. I'm a professional actress, I have been doing this my whole life, I'd never been on a set that unprofessional in my life up until this day. It was complete chaos, and I did not feel safe. No one was looking after me."