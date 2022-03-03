Olivia Rodrigo admitted music is an "emotional outlet" for her as she was crowned Woman of the Year at Billboard's 2022 Women in Music ceremony.

The 'Good 4 U' hitmaker was bestowed with the top prize of the night at the bash at Los Angeles' YouTube Theater on Wednesday night (02.03.22) and began by thanking Sheryl Crow, 60, who introduced her to the stage, for inspiring her.

Olivia started her lengthy speech: "This is so cool. First of all, I want to thank Sheryl for being here today. Sheryl, I am such a massive fan of you and your songwriting and I’m so grateful that you’re here, it really means the world. I want to congratulate all of the other amazing nominees tonight: your artistry and work is so amazing and I’m in complete awe of all of you and so, so inspired. Thank you Billboard, it’s such a huge honour to be named the Woman of the Year. So many surreal moments have happened over the course of this incredible past year and this is most definitely one of them, so thank you."

She continued: "Not a day goes by where I don’t think about how lucky I am to get to call this my job. I’ve been writing songs since I was so young, and it’s absolutely my favourite thing to do and such an emotional outlet for me. What I love most about songwriting is its ability to perfectly capture how I feel better than anything I could have said in a conversation. Songwriting has always been everything to me, so for people to connect with my music is beyond a dream come true and thank you so much."

The pop star - who had earlier performed her hit single 'Deja Vu' acknowledged that it's tough being a woman in the male-dominated music industry and hailed the event for "working to break down those barriers and change the narrative."

She said: "It’s not always easy being a young woman in the music industry but I found so much strength from the female songwriters and artists who have come before me and paved the way and opened doors for so many young women like me. And that’s what’s so amazing about this event: every woman here today is working to break down those barriers and change the narrative and support each other and I’m so inspired by all the incredible women in this room. And I want to thank you all for your support. I am supporting all of you."

Olivia, 19, concluded by thanking all of the "strong, smart, kind women" in her life.

She added: "And I want to say to all the young girls out there who are writing songs every day in their journals on their bedroom floors, I’m constantly moved by your vulnerability and your creativity and bravery and I promise everyone here today is working to make this world and this industry a better place for you. Lastly, I want to thank my team, my amazing team and my label Interscope and Geffen, and my amazing collaborator Dan Nigro. I could not have done it without you guys. And of course, thank you to all of the strong, smart, kind women I’m lucky to work with and call my friends. I look up to all of you so much. Thank you guys, I love you so much, have a great night."

The Women in Music ceremony also saw Rappers Doja Cat, 26, and Saweetie, 28, receive the Powerhouse and Game Changer Awards, respectively, while Phoebe Bridgers, 27, was this year's Trailblazer Award recipient.

Blues music legend Bonnie Raitt, 72, won the Icon Award in recognition of her five decades in the music business.

Other honourees included Latin star Karol G, 31, who nabbed the Rule Breaker Award, and R B- pop star Summer Walker, 25, took the Chartbreaker Award, and Gabby Barrett, 21, was crowned a Rising Star.

Ciara hosted the ceremony, which began with a moment of silence for Ukraine amid Russia's ongoing invasion of the country.