Ukraine wants Russia to be removed from the Internet entirely.

On Thursday (24.02.2022), Russian president Vladimir Putin launched a military invasion on Ukraine and now Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister has - along with ICANN rep Andrii Nabok - sent a letter to the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) requesting that all Russian domains such as .ru, .рф, and .su, as well as their associated Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) certificates, be removed from the Internet.

The e-mail, obtained by Insider read: "I'm sending you this letter on behalf of the people of Ukraine, asking you to address an urgent need to introduce strict sanctions against the Russian Federation in the field of DNS regulation, in response to its acts of aggression towards Ukraine and its citizens. These atrocious crimes have been made possible mainly due to the Russian propaganda machinery using websites continuously spreading disinformation, hate speech, promoting violence and hiding the truth regarding the war in Ukraine. Ukrainian IT infrastructure has undergone numerous attacks from the Russian side impeding citizens’ and government’s ability to communicate."

The politician is also asking ICANN to remove DNS root servers situated in the Russian Federation, claiming that these actions will "prevent" the spread of "misinformation" from the country.

The letter concluded: "“All of these measures will help users seek for reliable information in alternative domain zones, preventing propaganda and disinformation."

The two politicians also sent a request RIPE NCC asking the Internet registry to withdraw the right to use all IPv4 and IPv6 addresses, by all Russian members, but the request was rejected on Monday (01.03.2022), with the organisation saying that "means to communicate should not be affected by domestic political disputes, international conflicts or war."