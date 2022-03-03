Lala Kent has claimed that Randall Emmett cheated on her the same month she gave birth.

The 31-year-old reality star - who was engaged to film producer Randall before splitting with him in October 2021 - has accused her ex-fiance of having an affair with a 23-year-old just after she gave birth to their daughter Ocean the previous March.

She said: "Let’s talk about it. I was alone during most of my pregnancy and for the first 7 months of her life, until the mask fell and I saw who he really was. He started a relationship with a 23 year old in March of 2021- the same month I gave birth."

In a lengthy Instagram comment on a post made by @OneMomsBattle, the 'Vanderpumps Rules' alum went on to allege that Randall had been "travelling" with the young woman but had told her he was "away working" while she stayed at home and worked on her Give them Lala beauty brand, but discovered the affair "after the pictures surfaced."

Lala then went on to claim that every time she tried to leave the home with their daughter, Randall would threaten to call the authorities, adding that when she eventually did make it out, the 23-year-old woman - who remained nameless throughout the comments - had "basically" moved in a couple of days later.

She wrote: "I tried to leave the home to gain clarity and avoid a toxic environment for my daughter- but anytime I did he threatened to call the police if I didn't return Ocean to the home. "But if he felt we were good and he was in control again, I was able to leave the house. I did what I had to do to leave the relationship with my baby. His new 23 year old girlfriend was 'basically living' in the home 2 days after I left." (sic)

In a separate post, the model-turned-businesswoman replied to a comment regarding the relationship now and Lala claimed that while it is still going on, she is simply "heartbroken" for his "next victim."

She wrote: "Yes [it is still going on]. She saved me. But I'm heartbroken for her. She's his next victim."