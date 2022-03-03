Fitbit has recalled their Iconic smartwatch after users reported being burned by the device

The fitness tracker company has teamed up with the Consumer Product Safety Commission to voluntarily recall the product because health and safety is their "top priority" after receiving 78 complaints of burns when the watch's battery overheated.

In a statement, Fitbit said: "Fitbit has received at least 115 reports in the United States (and 59 reports internationally) of the battery in the watch overheating with 78 reports of burn injuries in the United States including two reports of third-degree burns and four reports of second-degree burns (and 40 reports of burn injuries internationally). Customer safety is always Fitbit’s top priority and out of an abundance of caution, we are conducting a voluntary recall of Fitbit Ionic smartwatches."

However, the company went on to reassure users of their fitness tracker that burn injuries are "very rare" and acknowledged that "less than 0.01%" of units sold have

The statement continued: "We received a very limited number of injury reports — the totals in the CPSC announcement represent less than 0.01 percent of units sold — of the battery in Fitbit Ionic smartwatches overheating, posing a burn hazard. These incidents are very rare and this voluntary recall does not impact other Fitbit smartwatches or trackers."

The company still recommends Ionic users to "stop using their device" immediately and apply for a full refund via their help centre and upon receipt of the device will also give users a 40% discount code for their online store.

Fitbit said: "Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Ionic smartwatches and contact Fitbit to receive pre-paid packaging to return the device. Upon receipt of the device, consumers will be issued a refund of $299. Fitbit will also provide participating consumers with a discount code for 40% off select Fitbit devices."

Apply for a refund at https://www.fitbitionic.expertinquiry.com/.