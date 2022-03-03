Tom Parker will miss The Wanted's "first few shows" of their tour as his cancer treatment in Spain is taking longer than planned.

The 33-year-old singer is undergoing "revolutionary" treatment abroad after he was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour in October 2020, but after they encountered "logistical changes with tests and results", Tom won't be back home in time for the start of the run tonight (03.03.22) in Glasgow.

Updating fans, Tom wrote on Instagram: "So, as most of you know, I’ve been out in Spain on a treatment programme for the past couple of weeks.

"It was only meant to last 20 days but due to a couple of logistical changes with tests and results it won’t be complete until the end of the week now which has delayed our journey home.

"I’m obviously gutted that I’ll be missing the first few shows but as I’m sure you will understand, I have to complete my treatment cycle.

"I’ve been zooming into rehearsals all week and I know that the show will be incredible and that my boys will hold the fort until I’m back. Can’t wait to see you all very soon, hope you all enjoy the show."

According to a report, Tom's treatment includes use of an oxygen machine, receiving massages and eating a specific diet.

A source told The Sun: “Tom has been vocal that he doesn’t think the options available in Britain are perfect so he’s trying elsewhere.

“The tour means so much to him, he cannot wait.

"The cancer treatment he goes through takes it out of him so it’s been good to go abroad and relax.”

Tom was told he would have between 12 to 18 months to live when he was first diagnosed with a stage four glioblastoma, an aggressive form of cancer, but shared that his tumour was stable in November 2021.

After completing rounds of chemotherapy and radiotherapy, he's hopeful to be cancer-free by end of 2022.

Asked for his wishes for this year, Tom said in December: "Hopefully cancer-free, with more babies and more shows with The Wanted."

Tom is "grateful" for the normality of performing with his bandmates as he battles cancer, and thanked bandmates Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, Jay McGuiness and Nathan Sykes for looking out for him.

The father-of-two - who has Aurelia, two, and 16-month-old Bodhi, with wife Kelsey - said: "I cannot wait, it will be a distraction from me getting treated for cancer. Just having a bit of normality again. The boys have been great. We're obviously in an unusual situation. They've always got their eyes on me, as my walking can get a bit wobbly."

Tom hasn't said when he will rejoin the tour, which is due to conclude on March 17 in Liverpool.