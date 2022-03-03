Alana Haim is a "control freak" when it comes to music.

The 30-year-old musician stars alongside her sisters Este and Danielle in the chart-topping group HAIM, and Alana - who made her acting debut in the Paul Thomas Anderson-directed movie 'Licorice Pizza' - has admitted to taking a very hands-on approach to her music career.

Comparing making the film to her music career, Alana explained: "It was different.

"Me and my sisters actually like the term ‘control freak’, because that’s what we are when it comes to our music. We’ve always been that way. But it was nice to go into something where you had no control. Like it was already done.

"I’m so used to having to think about all of it - writing, recording, touring, lighting - that it was nice to not do anything but act."

Alana and her sisters have always been determined to follow their "own path" in the music business.

And the acclaimed star refuses to let outside influences "stifle" her work.

She told The Independent: "You can’t think too much about what people are gonna say or how they’re going to take things. I feel like it stifles art so much.

"In terms of music, I think me and my sisters have always wanted to carve our own path. Like, if we ever fail, at least we failed of our own accord."

Alana celebrated her 30th birthday in December, but the music star admits she's still trying to "figure out life".

Recalling a conversation with her mother, she shared: "I said I couldn’t believe I’m 30 - I feel like I’m still 13. And she told me, ‘I feel like I’m a kid still, too.’ It was a relief, but also, like … I thought I was going to figure out life at some point? S***, you mean I’m never going to figure this thing out?"