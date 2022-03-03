Kim Kardashian is reportedly "anxious" but "hopeful" for the future after being declared legally single.

The 41-year-old star's divorce proceedings with Kanye West are still ongoing, but a judge has granted her request to restore her single status and she's once again using her maiden name.

An insider told E! News that Kim is "anxious about the future but is very hopeful" she and her ex can get things settle.

The source added: "Kim is feeling a huge sense of relief now that she has been declared legally single.

"She is very happy and feels she is one step closer to reclaiming her independence and being able to move on in her life."

Although the couple - who have children North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and two-year-old Psalm together - have plenty of "upcoming issues to work out" before their divorce is finalised, she's said to be "hopeful they can get through it for the sake of the kids".

The insider said: "She hopes the rest of the divorce process will be amicable and her and Kanye will be able to get through it peacefully."

As reported by TMZ, Ye did not object to the restoration of their single status, although only one of his conditions was met - the right to be reimbursed money that is owed to them if either Kim or he dies - while two were rejected.

The first of these was that Kim was to not transfer any assets she had in a trust.

The second rejected condition was that any new spouse of Kim’s would be not permitted to testify about communications she had with her former husband.

Kim has been requesting to be legally single December, urging her intention to be divorced quickly and privately and says that Ye's erratic social media posts had caused "emotional distress" to her and her family.