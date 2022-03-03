Prince George had the job of "moving" animal feed during half term.

The Duchess of Cambridge has revealed her eldest child with husband Prince William - with whom she also has Princess Charlotte, six, and three-year-old Prince Louis - was busy helping out on a farm during his school break last month.

The Duke and Duchess visited a goat farm in Wales to mark St. David's Day on Tuesday (01.03.22), where the 40-year-old royal revealed their son likes to get his hands dirty on the farm.

Catherine told Gary and Jess Yeomans, who produce goat milk, at Pant Farm near Abergavenny: "That was George's job at half term — moving feed."

It just so happens that Catherine, 40, has goat farming in her blood.

She said: "I was looking into my ancestry and there was someone who was a rare breed goat farmer.

"I will have to find out which on it was. It was just after the First World War."

Catherine previously said she feels her happiest when she and her family are in the countryside and "we're all filthy dirty".

She said: "Someone did ask me the other day, what would you want your children to remember about their childhood?

"And I thought that was a really good question, because actually if you really think about that, is it that I'm sitting down trying to do their maths and spelling homework over the weekend? Or is it the fact that we've gone out and lit a bonfire and sat around trying to cook sausages that haven't worked because it's too wet?"

She added: "That's what I would want them to remember, those moments with me as a mother, but also the family going to the beach, getting soaking wet, filling our boots full of water, those are what I would want them to remember. Not a stressful household where you're trying to do everything and not really succeeding at one thing."