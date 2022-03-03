Winnie Harlow has launched her own brand of sunscreen.

The 27-year-old star - who shot to fame as a contestant on ' America's Next Top Model' back in 2014 - wanted a sunscreen which "looks good on skin" so has created a line called Cay Skin, which she says doubles as a skin care product.

She said: "We thought we were going to have flying cars in the future. The least we can have is sunscreen that looks good on skin. Sunscreen is usually [just] sunscreen, but I wanted this to be skin care. I wanted this to be hydrating for your skin."

The line is made up of four different products which all have an SPF of at least 30 including the Universal Mineral Face Lotion, Isle Body Oil, Isle Lip Cream and Face Glow Lotion.

Each product is also suitable for all skin types, something that Winnie - who suffers from skin condition vitiligo which causes areas of the skin to lose pigment - was conscious to achieve and noted that she is "happy to be a part" of the change in diversity.

She told Allure: "Sun care is skin care and Cay Skin is for everyone under the sun. I came into the industry at a time right before that break of diversity. It was still very much a struggle for me to get a start, but I always had faith in it. I was like, there needs to be a change and I'm happy to be a part of it.

Cay Skin is available now and retails for $14 to $34 on cayskin.com.