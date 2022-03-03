Lady Gaga, Billy Porter and Eric McCormack will co-host Sir Elton John's Oscar viewing party.

The music legend's fundraising bash in aid of his Elton John AIDS Foundation will return for the first time as an in-person event since the pandemic on March 27.

The glitzy bash where famous faces watch the Academy Awards has raised more than $86 million over the past three decades.

As well as the 'Born This Way' hitmaker, 'Pose' star and 'Will and Grace' actor hosting with the 'Rocket Man' hitmaker, Brandi Carlile is the special guest performer.

Elton's husband and co-founder of the AIDS Foundation, David Furnish, commented: “Lady Gaga, Billy Porter and Eric McCormack are not only amazingly talented, but have greatly contributed to LGBTQ+ visibility and inclusion in entertainment – both on screen and in music.

“I’m honoured to have this group to join me on stage in West Hollywood Park to advocate for all marginalised groups affected by HIV.”

Since its inception in 1992, The Academy Awards Viewing Party has supported the Elton John AIDS Foundation's efforts to raise millions for their lifesaving work.

Elton, 74, recently threw his support behind the British government's vow to end HIV infections and deaths in England by 2030.

The government is pumping £23 million into funding for the cause, with an aim of reducing infections by 80 per cent by 2025 and putting an end to all new cases five years later.

And the 'Tiny Dancer' hitmaker insisted the most vital thing is "testing".

Speaking on World AIDS Day in December, Elton said: "One thing we’ve learned this year is the importance of testing and testing for HIV is at the core of ending new cases of HIV in England. It’s so important for everyone to know their HIV status to protect themselves and others."