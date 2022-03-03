Christopher Bevans has created a tennis range for Fila.

The 49-year-old fashion designer - who has previously worked with the likes of Kanye West, Jay Z and A$AP Rocky - was chosen by the sports brand as guest designer back in 2021 and has said that working with them was a "dream come true."

He said: "Tennis was an important part of my upbringing and the opportunity to work with such an iconic brand in the sport and to see our vision on centre court, on the world’s top tennis players, is a dream come true for me."

Christopher has designed an extensive women's collection for the brand which features 26 pieces made up of tennis dresses, tanks, skorts, shorts, a long-sleeved T, a jacket, and pants, all emblazoned with a Fila x Bevans label on the interior.

A host of Fila-sponsored players including world number-one ranked Ash Barty, world number-five Karolina Pliskova, Shelby Rogers and Ann Li will be seen sporting the collection.

For men, Christopher has launched a 16-piece collection which comprises of from crews, polos and Henleys, shorts, a jacket and will be worn by tennis stars such as Diego Schwartzman and Diego Schwartzman and Reilly Opelka.

The award-winning designer - who has also worked with rival sports company Nike - added that "as someone who knows tennis" he was aware that quality for performance was the "top priority" with the project.

He told the WWD: "As someone who plays the game myself, I know that designing for optimum performance is the priority. I wanted to create pieces that would enhance and not impede on the game, while at the same time, share my creative point of view and bring a unique new style and energy to the court."

The Bevans Park Collection is available for purchase to the public on the Fila website and prices range from $60 to $100.