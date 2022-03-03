Epic Games has acuired Bandcamp.

The developer - known for titles such as 'Fortnite' and 'Infinity Blade' - has taken on the music platform which allows fans to connect, share and sell their music and will play "an important role in Epic’s vision to build out a creator marketplace."

In a blogpost shared on their website, Epic Games said: "We are thrilled to announce that Bandcamp will become part of Epic Games. Bandcamp is an online music store and community where fans can discover, connect with, and directly support the independent musicians they love. Epic and Bandcamp share a mission of building the most artist friendly platform that enables creators to keep the majority of their hard-earned money. Bandcamp will play an important role in Epic’s vision to build out a creator marketplace ecosystem for content, technology, games, art, music and more."

Meanwhile, an announcement from Bandcamp co-founder and CEO Ethan Diamond in his own blog post explained that nothing will change for users of the musical platform and would continue to "operate as a standalone" platform.

The post read: "Bandcamp will keep operating as a standalone marketplace and music community, and I will continue to lead our team. The products and services you depend on aren’t going anywhere, we’ll continue to build Bandcamp around our artists-first revenue model (where artists net an average of 82% of every sale)

You’ll still have the same control over how you offer your music, Bandcamp Fridays will continue as planned, and the Daily will keep highlighting the diverse, amazing music on the site.”