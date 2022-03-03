Robert Pattinson was "counting sips of water" before his shirtless scene in 'The Batman'.

The 35-year-old actor has revealed the extreme measures he went to for his body transformation before taking on the role of the caped crusader in Matt Reeves' flick.

In an interview with PEOPLE, he said: "I had about three months before the movie started, and then you’re working out before and after work all the time.

You just cut down and cut down and cut down before the couple of scenes with your shirt off, and you’re counting sips of water."

He then quipped: "Shame is my biggest motivator, 100%."

Robert screen-tested in Val Kilmer's 1995 'Batman Forever' batsuit for the part and had to be "drained of liquid" because the thick costume made him sweat so much.

Filmmaker Matt recently revealed: "Rob did his first [screen test] by himself and he literally was wearing, I believe, Val Kilmer's Batsuit.

"Which, by the way, the moment [Pattinson] put it on, that was kind of a crazy moment."

The 'Tenet' star believes it was a combination of the latex-like suit and being "incredibly nervous" that made him sweat buckets.

Robert continued: "It was crazy. But I remember putting it on and thinking, 'This is impossible. This is going to be absolutely impossible.

"I mean, wearing a kind of two-inch-thick rubber suit, or latex suit, and being incredibly nervous and full of adrenaline the whole time.

"I remember we did like two takes and people were just saying, 'What can we do about the sweat?' They were like, 'Nothing! Nothing that can be done.' I had to be drained of liquid."

Meanwhile, Colin Farrell recently warned that Robert is 'terrifying' as the DC superhero.

The 45-year-old actor takes on the role of supervillain The Penguin in 'The Batman' and explained that his "inner child was evoked" when he saw him on set in costume.

He said: "Robert’s embodiment of Batman is terrifying and damaged and broken and wounded and empathetic and all those other things. My inner child [was] invoked by seeing this iconic image with his cape flowing in the wind and the sky outside of London back behind him… For me, it was just gorgeous to see this whole thing."