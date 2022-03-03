Prince Charles accepted a "stop Putin" sign from a child during a visit to London's Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral.

The first in line to the British throne and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall showed their "solidarity with all those who are resisting brutal aggression” in Ukraine amid Russia's invasion of the neighbouring country.

During the visit on Wednesday (02.03.22), a schoolgirl handed the future king the Vladimir Putin protest sign she had drawn, and he looked visibly moved.

Camilla - who will be known as Queen Consort when Charles takes the throne - was also reduced to tears during a performance of the Ukrainian wartime song 'Chervona Kalyna' (Red Guelder Rose) by a choir.

The prince told the community: “I must say my wife and I have been deeply moved by everything we’ve heard today during our visit and above all by the extraordinary bravery, generosity and fortitude of the Ukrainian community in the face of such truly terrible aggression.

“So if I may say so, our thoughts and prayers, however inadequate they may be, are with all of you at this most critical time.”

The royal couple greeted Ukrainian ambassador Vadym Prystaiko and his wife Inna Prystaiko during the visit.

Camilla told the latter: “We are praying for you.”

Their support comes after both the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Duke and Duchess of Sussex issued statements declaring their solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

The former used their official Twitter account to express their support for Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, and his people.

The duke and duchess wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine’s future.

"Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine’s people as they bravely fight for that future [Ukrainian flag emoji] W and C (sic)"

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, meanwhile, said they "stand with the people of the Ukraine" amid the ongoing conflict.

A spokesperson for the couple recently said: "Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and all of us at Archewell stand with the people of Ukraine against this breach of international and humanitarian law and encourage the global community and its leaders to do the same."