FKA Twigs has been "working on her confidence".

The 34-year-old singer - real name Tahliah Debrett Barnett - has always felt like a "shy little baby" as a person, despite her confidence as an artist, but she is determined to show more of her personality to the world.

And one thing Twigs is determined to do is communicate more with her fans on social media.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 at O2 Academy Brixton on Wednesday night (02.03.22), she said: "Mainly, I've been working on my confidence. I think for some people they find it very easy to put themselves online and chat and do all these things. For me, it’s not been that easy and putting myself out there a little bit more and not being a shy little baby.”

The 'Cellophane' singer has a number of film projects lined up for 2022 and she has also been working on a collection of new songs and with her newfound inner confidence she is excited to see what the future holds for her creatively.

Twigs - who released the mix tape 'Caprisongs' at the start of the year - said: "I'm making a lot of music, I'm working on films. I'm just expanding myself and pushing myself to be bigger. I'm very shy and I'm really trying to come out of my shell, I think I felt very comfortable putting everything into my craft, now I've almost got opposite issues to many artists.

"I can leave it all on the stage when I'm on stage and when I'm in the booth I can leave it all in the booth so maybe I felt shy in myself in a way and now I've stopped feeling like that so it's going to be a very interesting for me to see how that pans out."

Twigs was honoured with the Godlike Genius award at the ceremony, being presented with her prize by Soul II Soul legend Jazzie B.

The pop star admitted she was humbled to be recognised for her "commitment and drive and hard work".

She said: "It's a massive honour. It's such a big title but I think the meaning of it is bigger than the title, it means commitment and drive and hard work and I'm here for all of those things so I'm happy."