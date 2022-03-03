Brooke Shields was "like a Golden Retriever" around Andy Warhol.

The 56-year-old star has fond memories of spending time with the iconic artist - who died in 1987, aged 58 - and Brooke recalled that she was always able to make him laugh.

She shared: "For some reason I just always made him giggle.

"I just bounded around him like a Golden Retriever puppy and he just thought it was funny. He would always say, ‘Oh Brooke,’ and laugh and take pictures. I don’t know, I never wanted anything from him so it was just very sweet."

Brooke really appreciates getting to spend so much time with the cultural icon, who was a leading figure in the pop art movement.

She told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: "I think when I was in the middle of it, I still thought it was amazing. I enjoyed it, I knew what a beautiful person he was. He was part of the zeitgeist that I was in, he was really warm to me."

Brooke shot to fame as a child, starring in the film 'Pretty Baby' at the age of 11.

But even now, she struggles to understand how she managed to avoid the pitfalls of fame and success, when so many other child stars lost their way.

Asked why she avoided the pitfalls, Brooke previously said: "I don’t know why I didn’t.

"I talk about it a lot in therapy, but I think because I was so … I had to keep my mother alive. The focal point for me was keeping her alive, because it was the two of us alone in the world, in my opinion."

Brooke's mother, Teri, was from a working-class background, and the child star's burgeoning career was crucial for them both.

Brooke said: "She had this baby that looked this way, and that’s how we survived. My looking a certain way paid the bills."