Miley Cyrus is "seeing where it goes" with Maxx Morando.

The 29-year-old pop star and Maxx, 23, are said to be "very compatible with each other" and also share a lot of common interests.

A source explained: "It’s a new relationship. They’re still getting to know each other at the moment.

"They’re having fun and have been spending a lot of time together."

The 'Hannah Montana' star - who was married to Hollywood actor Liam Hemsworth between 2018 and 2020 - is keen to see whether their burgeoning romance has a long-term future.

The celebrity duo were first spotted together in Miami on New Year’s Eve, and they appear to be very happy together.

The insider told Us Weekly: "They’re exploring things and seeing where it goes."

Miley previously dated Cody Simpson - but the 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker confirmed their split during an Instagram Live in August 2020.

Despite this, the pop star insisted at the time that they would continue to be good friends, having known each other for a decade.

Miley said: "Today it came out that me and my boyfriend have broken up.

"For right now, two halves can’t make a whole, and we’re individually just working on ourselves, becoming the people that we want to be.

"Like everybody else at this age, we’re just deciding who we want to be with our lives, what we want to do with our lives."

Miley also urged her fans not to overreact if they see her with Cody again in the future.

She explained: "Don’t make it some drama story if next week we hang out and we’re getting pizza. We’ve been friends for ten years, and we’re going to continue to be friends. Just don’t make it something that it is not."