Kanye West's problems with his divorce were only ever "procedural".

The 44-year-old rap star is currently going through a divorce from Kim Kardashian, but the 'Stronger' hitmaker's attorney, Samantha Spector, is keen to "dispel a few mistruths" after the brunette beauty was declared legally single by a court in California.

Samantha told E! News: "Kanye's paperwork has always indicated that his problems with the divorce was only procedural.

"Moreover, he was always in support of the divorce only if Kim satisfied the procedural requirements to protect rights under the California law."

Kanye - who has North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two, with Kim - is now focused on his children, rather than his divorce.

Samantha said: "Ye is focusing his entire attention to their children."

Kim was declared legally single after previously claiming to be the "main provider and caregiver" for their children.

The TV star - who is dating comedian Pete Davidson - released a statement after Kanye complained about her joint TikTok account with Chicago.

Kim - who married Kanye in 2014 - said: "As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision - because it brings her happiness.

"Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.

"From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way."