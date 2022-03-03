Shanna Moakler is pregnant.

The former ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ contestant is expecting her fourth child and “taking everything day by day” after splitting from her boyfriend Matthew Rondeau, 29, after he was arrested following a dispute with Shanna.

The 46-year-old actress told PEOPLE: “I took a pregnancy test and it is positive. This has been a very difficult week, but I’m taking everything day by day.”

The former Playboy model - who has 18-year-old Landon and 16-year-old Alabama with her ex Travis Barker and 22-year-old Atiana with her ex- Oscar De La Hoya - first got together with Ryan back in 2020.

Following their altercation - which led to Ryan being dropped by his talent agency - Alabama posted an update on her Instagram Story, saying Ryan “needed help”.

She wrote: “Just texted my mom. I’m not sure what happened on her [Instagram] live I’m in contact with her and she is okay. That man needs serious help!”

According to sources, Shanna is “completely done” with the ‘Murder Party’ star and is “not getting back together with him, that’s for sure.”

She recently shared about the need to "move forward” following the breakup.Shanna said: “I just lost the man that I thought I was going to spend the rest of my life with and my best friend. I had a plan for my life. … Now I don’t know where I’m at in my world, so I’m trying to get the help that I need to get myself back on track and in a good headspace so I can move forward."