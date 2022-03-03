Phoebe Waller-Bridge is writing a new series for Amazon Prime.

The ‘Fleabag’ creator has been commissioned to pen a as-yet-unnamed show for the streaming service, as a part of the three year deal she was "insanely excited" to sign back in September 2019.

Shooting is expected to begin this year on the mysterious new show and details are being kept under wraps by the online giant.

At the time of signing the deal, Phoebe said: “I’m insanely excited to be continuing my relationship with Amazon. Working with the team on 'Fleabag' was the creative partnership dreams are made of. It really feels like home. I can’t wait to get going!”

This news comes after the 36-year-old Emmy winner executive produced and acted in ‘Run’, the HBO romantic comedy series that featured Merritt Wever and Domhnall Gleeson.

In addition, Phoebe also co-wrote ‘No Time to Die’, Daniel Craig’s last go as James Bond, which took in over $774 million internationally.

Of her role on the script, she claims she was tasked to “add to the pot they were already work on”

Phoebe said: “There was already a script, they had some things they wanted to go in a different direction with, they wanted the character work to be even deeper and look into more nuance in the characters.”

After that, she was briefly thought to star opposite Donald Glover in a remake of 2004’s ‘Mr and Mrs Smith’, but the ‘Crashing' creator moved on to the new ‘Indiana Jones’ movie with Harrison Ford, which is just wrapped shooting. To top it off, the fourth - and final - season of 'Killing Eve - which stars Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh - dropped on the BBC iPlayer late last month.