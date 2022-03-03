Leighton Meester will “hopefully soon” bring out new music.

The ‘Gossip Girl’ star released the album ‘Heartstrings’ in 2014 and previously collaborated on other artists’ songs - such as Cobra Starship’s 2009 single ‘Good Girls Go Bad’ - but is aiming for something fresh by the end of “this year”.

The 35-year-old actress told Cosmopolitan UK: "The short answer is yes. Hopefully soon. I have a bunch of stuff written and recorded and ready to go. It's just a matter of when I can release it and when I can make time for that. I had it ready and set to go, and then pandemic...And I've had another child. So I thought, 'This isn't the right timing.' So I think that the timing will probably happen this year, hopefully."

Leighton - who has two children, daughter Arlo, six, and an 18-month-old son, whose name has not been publicly revealed, with her husband, actor Adam Brody, 42 - “really excited about playing a new mother” in the new thriller ‘The Weekend Away’ because leaving your baby “for the first time” is a whirlwind of emotions.

She said: "I really was excited about playing a new mother who's having a weekend away for the first time, which is the most exciting and really the most terrifying prospect when you have a new baby. So I felt like that was the kind of character that I could very easily relate to, slip into, and have compassion for. When I got the script breakdown it was like a 35-year-old [woman] with a 10-month-old [baby], and I was like, 'That is exactly me.'

The ‘Monte Carlo’ star “would be devastated” if she had to endure what Beth had to in the Netflix movie.

"The element of being away from your child is very different from when you're with your child. At least for me. When anything happens, if your kid gets hurt or something happens, that's your number one concern. You have to be the grown up, which is really hard to be even when you are the grown up. [My character Beth] is not with her kid, and that would drive me mad. I would be devastated to be in a situation like that and be thousands of miles away from my kid."