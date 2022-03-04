Pete Davidson is considering catching a Jeff Bezos flight to outer space, according to a source.

The ‘SNL’ funnyman is in talks to hop aboard the Amazon founder’s upcoming Blue Origin mission.

A source told Page Six that the 28-year-old is “excited” but “they haven’t signed a contract yet, but it looks like it's going to happen.”

According to the source, the two “got on really well” when Pete and his girlfriend Kim Kardashian spent a dinner together with the 58-year-old billionaire and his partner Lauren Sanchez, 58.

They said: “He got on really well with Jeff when they met.”

No details were provided about when Pete might be venturing up in the rocket, whose previous celeb passengers include ‘Star Trek’ icon William Shatner, 90.

Recently, people have been coming to the defence of ‘the King of Staten Island’ star after Kim’s ex-husband Kanye West - who legally changed his name to Ye last year - depicted himself burying a cartoon alive, who some perceived to be Pete, in his latest music video for his song ‘Eazy’.

One of these defenders include the filmmaker James Gunn, who tweeted :“For the record, Pete Davidson is one of the nicest, sweetest guys I know. A truly generous, tender funny spirit, he treats everyone around him with respect.”

On Wednesday, a judge declared this girlfriend, 41-year-old reality television star to be legally single, leaving just custody of their four children - North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two - and their marital assets to sort out.

Source explained that Kim is “feeling a huge sense of relief” after the request that she filed in December was granted.

They said: “"Kim is feeling a huge sense of relief now that she has been declared legally single. She is very happy and feels she is one step closer to reclaiming her independence and being able to move on in her life."