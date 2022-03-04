Amy Schumer wants to “be real” after getting liposuction.

The ‘Trainwreck’ star used to think having the fat removal surgery was “crazy” but was motivated to go through it after hitting her 40s and giving birth to her and her husband’s Chris Fischer two-year-old son Gene via cesarean.

Appearing on Chelsea Handler’s ‘Dear Chelsea’ podcast, the 40-year-old comic said: "I got liposuction. I never thought that I was going to do anything like that. Like when I would hear liposuction I was just like, that's so crazy to me, and I would say that I'm not ever going to do anything,” but her mind was changed after “turning 40 and having a c-section”.

Amy - who had her uterus and appendix removed in September to stop the pain caused by endometriosis - is “feeling really good” after having both procedures.

She said: "I healed well, and I was like, can I get lipo? And I got lipo and I'm feeling really good."

The ‘I Feel Pretty’ star first shared she underwent liposuction in January but talking to the ‘Chelsea Lately’ star was the first time she detailed her experience.

Amy - who is known for her body positive jokes - said: "I just wanted to say that, because if anybody sees me in pictures or anything and they're like, she looks thinner, and whatever: it's because I had a surgery," she said. "It's too hard, and I just want to be real about it.’

Back in January, Amy labelled herself “a changed person” after the operation that sought to remove her “lifelong pain”.

In a video note posted to Instagram, she said: “All my lifelong pain explained and lifted out of my body. I am already a changed person.”

The month before, the former ‘Last Comic Standing’ contestant admitted to trying - and hating - facial fillers, which she got dissolved.

Amy said: “I tried getting fillers. Turns out I was already full.”