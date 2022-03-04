Kim Kardashian has dropped West from her social media profiles.

After a judge declared the former 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star legally single and free to drop the moniker amid her divorce from Kanye West - who legally changed his name to Ye - the mother-of-four has removed her former marital surname from her Instagram and Twitter pages.

Kim - who has North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two, with Kanye - is feeling "a huge sense of relief" since she was declared single by a court in Los Angeles this week, and the SKIMS founder - who filed for divorce from Kanye West last year - is now moving closer to "reclaiming her independence".

A source explained: "Kim is feeling a huge sense of relief now that she has been declared legally single. She is very happy and feels she is one step closer to reclaiming her independence and being able to move on in her life."

Kim still has a lot to resolve before finalising her divorce from the rap star.

But the brunette beauty is "hopeful they can get through it for the sake of the kids."

The insider told E! News: "She hopes the rest of the divorce process will be amicable and her and Kanye will be able to get through it peacefully."

Kim started dating comedian Pete Davidson in 2021, and she's said to have wowed her boyfriend over recent months.

A source recently said: "Pete loves that Kim is such a great, hands-on mom and also a boss. She has created an empire and Pete really respects that she has been able to balance multiple successful businesses and a stressful divorce all at the same time.

"He admires her class and thinks she is a supermom."

The loved-up duo are also said to have great "chemistry" when they're together.

The insider added: "Kim and Pete are always laughing together and are constantly in hysterics.

"Pete brings out a side of Kim that she loves. She adores Pete's sense of humour and their chemistry is on another level. Kim likes that he is so authentically himself. He's also really sweet and always puts Kim first. They get along wonderfully and share a really special bond."