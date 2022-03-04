Samsung has confirmed the Galaxy Note brand has ended.

The tech giant has revealed the device - which first launched back in 2011 - is now over, with the company's mobile division chief Roh Tae-moon revealing the news.

As reported by Dailian, he told reporters before his visit to the Samsung Electronics booth at Mobile World Congress 2022 that the "Galaxy Note will come out as Ultra" in the future.

He was referring to the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra device, which follows on from the Note with its predecessors integrated stylus, squared corners and curved glass.

The device is basically a new Note with a different name, with the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra being the final releases with that branding.

Meanwhile, the latest line of the iPhone rival will reportedly "break the rules" as it makes advancements in its photography technology, and will enable usage of their flagship S-Pen Stylus.

Samsung recently said: "The Galaxy S22 and S22+ break the rules with unmatched Nightography and AI advancements for the best photos and videos on a Galaxy device.

"The Galaxy S22 Ultra also marks a new chapter for smartphones by combining the creative power of the S series with the S Pen-enabled productivity experience previously only available on the Galaxy Note."