Julia Fox has claimed she dropped "15 pounds" while dating Kanye West.

The 'Uncut Gems' star had a six-week fling with the 44-year-old rapper, which ended last month, and her life with "big personality" Kanye was so hectic during their whirlwind romance that she shed a considerable amount of weight in a short space of time.

She told The New York Times newspaper: "I tried my best to make it work.

"I already had a jam-packed life. How do I fit this really big personality into this already full life?"

She added: "It just wasn’t sustainable. I lost like 15 pounds in that month."

The 32-year-old actress insisted she doesn't pay any attention to the criticism the pair faced online.

She commented: "It's not real.

It's only happening on the internet. I'm not actively engaging with it. I don't feel it. I'm still 1,000 per cent me. Nothing's changed, except, I will say, having been around Kanye was like a crash course on how to be famous."

Julia felt like Kanye - who is currently going through a divorce from Kim Kardashian - "cast" her in the "role of his girlfriend" but didn't consider them to be "exclusive".

She said: "I don't think those words ever came out of my mouth, actually. It definitely felt like I was his girlfriend. But it also felt like I was being cast in the role of his girlfriend — and he was casting me. He was the orchestrator of it all. It really did feel like a movie."

The model doubts that Kanye will ever speak out of turn about their fling, but warned that she's "really good at coming for people".

She said: "I don't think that he would want to open that door with me.

If you come for me, I'm going to come for you. And I'm really good at coming for people. I just go straight for the jugular. I don't think he would be dumb enough to do that."

In another interview this week, Julia admitted dating Kanye was "the best thing" to happen to her.

The movie star has no regrets about their romance because it "brought a spark" back into her life.

She said: "It was the best thing that could have happened to me."

Julia added that dating the 'Stronger' hitmaker was "like hitting a reset button. It kind of brought a spark back into my life that I had kind of forgotten about."

Asked if they are on good terms, she said: "We're still friends, yeah."